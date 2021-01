Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 23:30 Hits: 1

White nationalists are returning to Washington to voice support for President Trump. Last month's protests turned violent with clashes between extremists, counter-demonstrators and bystanders.

(Image credit: Luis M. Alvarez/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/04/953349879/d-c-police-prepare-for-far-right-protests-as-congress-counts-electoral-votes