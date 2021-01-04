Carl Bernstein Urges Mitch McConnell To Demand Trump's Resignation 'Immediately'

Articles

Published on Monday, 04 January 2021

John Berman asked famed Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein why he thinks the Georgia tape released yesterday was worse than the Nixon tapes. Bernstein was blunt. "Because the president of the United States, we're listening in real time to the president propose that there be a conspiracy to steal the election for the presidency of the United States, a coup, a dangerously out-of-control, unstable president of the United States, provoking a constitutional crisis, and it's no accident that the generals in particular, and the Defense Department officials are aware and are now saying out loud that the incumbent president of the United States is the gravest threat to the national security of the United States that we have," he said. He said it was time for Republican and Democratic leadership of the Senate and House to demand his resignation. "If this had happened and this tape were released at any other moment in our history except Donald Trump's presidency, I think it's a very certain thing, that the resignation of the president of the United States immediately would be demanded or he would be impeached and convicted in the Senate posthaste," he said. Berman asked about the open letter released yesterday by former defense secretaries, warning that there is no role for the military in election results.

