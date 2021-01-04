Reality Check: This Is Much More Than A Kabuki Coup, It's About Facts

Articles

CNN correspondent John Avlon's reality check today is about the meaning of facts. "This week, we're going to be able to measure how many Republicans in Congress still believe in democracy. Because on Wednesday, a roll call will take place for what should be forever known as the autocrat caucus, led by Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz in the Senate and represented by what might be two-thirds of House Republicans. "It will be a defining moment for our country and the Republican party because this is much more than a kabuki coup. This is not just a performative rite of passage for the Trumplestiltskins who want to run for president in 2024. This is a referendum on whether they believe laws, facts, and the voice of the people matter in the pursuit of power. And please don't be fooled by Trump's counterfeit concerns about election integrity. The recording shows President Trump has the ethics of a mob boss with a shakedown, coupled with a conspiracy theorists grasp of facts.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/reality-check-much-more-kabuki-coup-its