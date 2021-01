Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 22:10 Hits: 3

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Georgia campaign strategist Jay Williams about how Republicans are reaching voters ahead of the state's runoff — and how President Trump is affecting the race.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/03/953073949/georgia-republican-campaign-strategist-trump-messaging-boosts-democrats