Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 19:51 Hits: 6

An angry President Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the election in the state, according to a call obtained by Georgia Public Broadcasting.

(Image credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/03/953012128/this-was-a-scam-in-recorded-call-trump-pushed-official-to-overturn-georgia-vote