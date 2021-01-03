Rep. Louis Gohmert Runs To Newsmax To Incite Violence On Trump's Behalf

Articles

*The above video consists of two separate clips from the same program merged together. The Republican temper tantrum over Trump's loss continues. The latest fall-on-the-floor, whining, and crying tantrum comes from Rep. Louie Gohmert, who isn't taking news of his court loss very well. It actually sounds like he is inciting Trump supporters to take to the streets of Washington, DC, and to be violent. His exact words: ...the ruling would be that you gotta go to the streets and be as violent as Antifa and BLM. When asked if he was inciting violence, he backpedaled fast, saying that no...he was not inciting violence! Even though he LITERALLY said the only way to interpret the court's ruling was to be violent. THOSE WERE HIS WORDS. Gohmert is angry that the court filing in which he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election got tossed. The judge who reviewed it — a Trump-appointed judge — threw it out based on the fact that Gohmert had no standing to bring the legal action. Gohmert did not handle the news well, jumping on the air at Newsmax, the right-wing echo chamber for those who find FOX News too liberal. He said:

