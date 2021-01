Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 12:47 Hits: 1

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Mary McCord, of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, about protests expected in Washington as Congress certifies the Electoral College votes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/03/952969739/protests-expected-in-d-c-as-congress-prepares-to-certify-electoral-college-votes