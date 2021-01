Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 22:41 Hits: 1

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley’s (Mo.) decision to object to the Electoral College result is putting his fellow Republican senators in a tough political bind, fueling frustration within the caucus. Hawley is the first senator to announce support for a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532272-hawley-jams-gop-with-electoral-college-fight