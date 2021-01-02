Fox Friends Blames States For Trump’s Botched Vaccine Rollout

Articles

The Trump administration has botched and sabotaged the COVID vaccine rollout just like it botched and sabotaged everything else about the pandemic. But on Fox News, the failures are never Dear Leader’s fault. From the start, Trump undermined the rollout, clearly with an eye toward blaming the states for the problems he set in motion. From Stat: The logistics of the rollout have been largely left up to states to navigate. States and local public health officials have warned for months that they would need more than $8 billion in additional funding to stand up the infrastructure needed to administer vaccines. The Trump administration instead provided states $340 million in funding to prepare for vaccinations. Congressional lawmakers also balked for months at appropriating additional funding for vaccine distribution, although the coronavirus stimulus package signed by President Trump on Sunday included $8 billion in funding for that effort. … Some public health officials, including former CDC director Tom Frieden, have publicly blamed Operation Warp Speed leadership for the pace of the rollout. Warp Speed’s distribution efforts are led by Gus Perna, a military general and logistics expert who has no previous experience with vaccination campaigns.

