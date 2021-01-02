Judge Dismisses Ridiculous Gohmert Lawsuit Against Pence

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 January 2021

Another attempt by Republicans to destroy our democracy bites the dust. So much for Louie Gohmert's last-ditch attempt to steal the presidential election for Trump: Judge Throws Out Lawsuit That Rep. Louie Gohmert and Fake Pro-Trump Electors Brought Against Vice President Mike Pence: A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Vice President Mike Pence by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and fake pro-Trump electors on Friday, finding that plaintiffs lacked standing.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/judge-dismisses-ridiculous-gohmert-lawsuit