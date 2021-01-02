SEDITION? 12 GOP Senators Announce Plans To Fight Election Certification On January 6th

Articles

It started with Josh Hawley, the GOP Senator from Missouri who lives in Virginia, but claims his sister's address in Missouri as his "home," so he can serve in the Senate. He promised to throw a giant manbaby tantrum on January 6th in an effort to slow down the certification of Joe Biden's win. Now 11 more GOP Senators have joined him, in a shocking demonstration of sedition and possibly treason: Ted Cruz Ron Johnson James Lankford Steve Daines John Kennedy Marsha Blackburn Mike Braun Cynthia Lummis Roger Marshall Bill Hagerty Tommy Tuberville These idiots are so desperate to please Trump and the MAGA base that they are willing to try to overthrow the will of the people. Despicable. Twitter had many thoughts: “On July 11, 1861, the Senate quickly passed Senate Daniel Clark's resolution, expelling all 10 southern senators by a vote of 32 to 10. By the following February, the Senate expelled another four senators for offering aid to the Confederacy.” #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/bNamno9XA6 — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) January 2, 2021

