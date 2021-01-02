McConnell Kills $2,000 Survival Checks, Senate Overrides Trump Defense Bill Veto

Articles

Moscow Mitch McConnell once again refused to allow $2,000 survival checks to struggling families in a rare New Year's Day session of the Senate. To be precise, he had his minions Sen. John Thune and Sen. John Cornyn do the dirty work this time, first blocking Sen. Chuck Schumer's effort to bring up the House bill, then Sen. Bernie Sanders' request to bring both the House bill and the ridiculous McConnell poison bill addressing Trump conspiracy theories. Trump's bluster over the $2,000 survival checks clearly didn't extend to actually doing anything to make it happen, so he lost.

