Published on Friday, 01 January 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) slammed federal distribution of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday, calling the lack of a comprehensive strategy “inexcusable.”Romney called the unprecedented rapid vaccine development “a tribute to the [National...

