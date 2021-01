Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 22:41 Hits: 7

Rep. Louie Gohmert and other Republicans argue that the Constitution lets Vice President Pence reject Biden electors and count those for Trump. The judge says the plaintiffs have no standing to sue.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/01/952728493/in-last-minute-challenge-some-republicans-argue-pence-can-ignore-states-electors