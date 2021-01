Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 17:59 Hits: 2

From protests, to the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, to false claims of election fraud, here's how conspiracy theories were allowed to fester through misinformation in Michigan politics.

(Image credit: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/01/952528193/how-misinformation-lit-the-fire-under-a-year-of-political-chaos-in-michigan