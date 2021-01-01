Articles

Published on Friday, 01 January 2021

To illustrate just how evil Bill Barr is, and how much he deserves the title of Most Autocratic, Corrupt, and Demoralizing Attorney General, allow me to bastardize my religion's great Passover prayer and song, Dayenu. Had he only auditioned for the job of Attorney General with a 19-page screed about how a presidency should be more authoritarian, less co-equal branch of government, it would have been enough. Had he merely licked the Hitler wanna-be's boots in front of cameras, stroking King Manbaby's uncontrolled ego about having deployed the military to the Mexican border for no good reason other than to stoke racism to help maintain power in Congress, it would have been enough. Had he simply blatantly lied about the conclusions of the Mueller Report to the press and the American people, making it appear as though Orange Twitler was legally cleared of any wrongdoing whatsoever in the eyes of the law, it would have been enough. Had he done nothing but interfere in his own Department of Justice to free confessed criminals Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, leading to career prosecutors quitting in protest, it would have been enough.

