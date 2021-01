Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 22:42 Hits: 2

In June, President Trump halted various temporary work visas, including H-1B, L-1 and certain J-1 visas. Advocates for an extension say it would tie the hands of President-elect Joe Biden.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/30/951552774/theres-a-white-house-clash-over-whether-to-extend-freeze-on-many-work-visas