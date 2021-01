Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 10:01 Hits: 2

John Demers looks back on his latest stretch in the Justice Department in an exclusive interview with NPR. Cyber threats from Russia and China will remain a big problem, he warns.

(Image credit: Sarah Silbiger/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/31/951229709/doj-national-security-boss-is-moving-on-but-cyber-china-threats-arent