Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 11:31 Hits: 10

The Republican senator is quarantining just days ahead of his runoff election in Georgia that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

(Image credit: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/01/952633271/georgia-sen-david-perdue-quarantines-after-possible-coronavirus-exposure