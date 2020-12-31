Ted Cruz Keeps All The Money He Raises For His 'Keep Georgia Red Fund'

Articles

The Daily Beast took a close look: The Cruz campaign bought 15 separate ads on Facebook over the past two weeks, each featuring a video of the senator dramatically hyping the need to hold two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia runoff contests. … He asked for $5 contributions to his new “Keep Georgia Red fund.” But Facebook users who clicked through to the online donation page—and read the fine print at the bottom—would see that the actual beneficiary was Cruz’s own campaign committee, not Sens. Kelly Loeffler or David Perdue, the two Republicans running for re-election in Georgia. Cruz may be the worst example but he’s hardly alone in using Facebook ads that target Georgians for campaigns that have nothing to do with that state. In fact, the GOP seems to be on board with the tactic: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has led the way for his caucus. His campaign has been sending some text messages and running Georgia-focused Google ads linking to a page on the GOP fundraising platform WinRed that says donations will benefit McConnell’s own campaign committee.

