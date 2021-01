Articles

Thursday, 31 December 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed retired Rear Adm. Margaret Grun Kibben as chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Presbyterian minister was former chief chaplain of the U.S. Navy.

(Image credit: U.S. Navy)

