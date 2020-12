Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 15:33 Hits: 1

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on Thursday ripped an effort by fellow Republicans to challenge the election results in Congress next week, calling it a "dangerous ploy.""Let’s be clear what is happening here: We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who...

