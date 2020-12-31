Bernie Sanders 'Stuffs Mitch McConnell In A Locker' Over $2000 Checks

Articles

In an appearance on MSNBC late Wednesday after Senate Republicans once again blocked his attempt to force a vote on $2,000 direct payments, Sen. Bernie Sanders voiced disdain for his GOP colleagues' argument that the relief checks would be "too costly"—an objection raised by lawmakers who happily voted for massive tax cuts for the wealthy and large corporations. When it comes to "tax breaks for rich people or corporate welfare or bloated military budgets, that's OK," said Sanders, deriding the GOP's position. "But when you stand up and you say that working class families need some help, 'Oh my god, the world is gonna collapse.'" "So I am a little bit tired of that hypocrisy," Sanders continued. "I'm tired of companies like Amazon making billions and billions of dollars not paying a nickel in federal taxes—no one talks about that. But when you're helping a mom trying to feed her kids, 'Oh my god, we can't afford it.' This is hypocrisy."

