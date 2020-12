Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 6

A little-known process determines your state's representation in Congress and the Electoral College. Trump wants to try to change it by excluding unauthorized immigrants for the first time in history.

(Image credit: Connie Hanzhang Jin/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/31/950071851/comic-how-the-census-turns-into-political-power-and-what-trump-wants-to-change