Rachel Campos-Duffy Claims Public School 'Communists’ Brainwashed AOC

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 20:29 Hits: 0

Rachel Campos Duffy was on Faux News raising the great Red Scare by saying that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Squad and others like them were growing in number and strength in Congress and the only way to stop them was for Georgians to get out and vote for the Republican candidates. But she was not done there. Campos Duffy also said that the reason that AOC was a socialist now was because she had been brainwashed and indoctrinated in elementary school by the socialists, Marxists, communists, radicalists and any other -ist that she could think off. This conspiracy theory is nothing new for Campos Duffy. She has been spewing it for years. But it's not even an original thought. The Republicans, as a whole, have been echoing it for the past 50 years. It all originated from the Lewis Powell Memo, which has been called the blueprint for the corporate takeover of America. Powell wrote it to the US Chamber of Commerce in 1971. It raises the red scare throughout and lays out their game plan for everything they've been doing, including blaming the schools for indoctrinating the kids at a young age:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/rachel-campos-duffy-claims-aoc-was