Mike Pence Is A Crappy Tipper, Allegedly!

The pandemic has required changes for nearly all of us. Most of us have not eaten in a restaurant since March. But Mike Pence is ON VACATION in Vail, Colorado, and had lunch at the Coyote Cafe. Two chicken bacon and avocado sandwiches, two hot chocolates, and ginger ale. And he left just over 10% as a tip. During a pandemic. Guess he's not running for office ever again? A blogger can hope. A Twitter waiter left the literal receipt. Here’s the character of these people. A friend’s friend works at a restaurant that served @Mike_Pence at lunch today. He tipped $5 on $45 bill. This is who these people are. Remember that, always. pic.twitter.com/T1dILFzF2N — Sachin Chheda (@skchheda) December 30, 2020 Responses were nearly universal. He’s willing to pay 30 bucks for two sandwiches but tip only 10% during a pandemic? I give a fiver to delivery guys & I’m not working. This stinks.

