Trump DOJ Lets Off Cleveland Cop Who Killed 12-Year-Old Tamir Rice

Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has closed its investigation of the fatal 2014 police shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland, saying no criminal charges would be filed against the officers involved because video of the killing was not good enough to conclusively determine what happened. "The video footage is grainy, shot from a distance, does not show detail or perspective, and portions of the incident are not visible because of the location of the patrol car," the DOJ explained in a statement. "Further, the time lapse footage captures approximately two frames per second at a variable rate, which is incapable of capturing continuous action." Tamir Rice would have turned 18 this year. His life was cut short by the police violence that is woven into the fabric of Black life in America. Lives depend on change. — ACLU (@ACLU) December 30, 2020

