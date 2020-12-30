Rep. Kinzinger: Trump's Campaign Claims Are 'Just A Scam, It's A Big Grift'

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Stating that loyalty is "one way with President Trump," Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger points out to CNN's Alysin Camerota this morning that anyone who doesn't agree with Trump's version of reality gets thrown under the bus. "You know, where I feel really bad, though, is just the people that are, you know, struggling during the pandemic that are giving President Trump's campaign money for this recount because they believe him and it's just a scam, it's a big grift," he said. "We have some numbers about that I think the president has sent 554 fundraising emails since election night. So since election night, since he lost the election, what's he raising money for? And people are still giving him money," Camerota said. "Yeah. I mean, look, you know, they believe in him. And you can -- I think we have to step back and understand, you know, people that feel very disaffected, Donald Trump spoke to them, but here is the problem, is up until the election, you know, it's an election, it's just a competition of ideas, but after an election, it has turned into an undermining of the democracy and that's the differentiation between, you know, people that say, 'Well, Adam, you know, was supportive of the president in the past.' The difference here is what it's doing to undermine our democracy and the fact, then, that people that work hard for their money, hard-working taxpayers are giving their money to this, because they are convinced because the president is telling them this that they can win, and they can't.

