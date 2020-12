Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

Misinformation about the election and the coronavirus is also gaining a foothold in American society, according to a new NPR/Ipsos poll.

(Image credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/30/951095644/even-if-its-bonkers-poll-finds-many-believe-qanon-and-other-conspiracy-theories