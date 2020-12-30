Congressman-elect Luke Letlow Dies After Battling Covid-19

Articles

For all the Republicans and other covid-deniers that say this is just a young person's disease, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was just 41 years old, with two small children, aged 3 and 11 months. Source: The New-Star, Monroe, Louisiana Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport from complications of COVID-19. Letlow, 41, was transferred from St. Francis Medical Center to the Ochsner LSU Health ICU on Dec. 23 and has been treated there since then. Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two young children — Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 11 months. "The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," spokesman Andrew Bautsch said in a statement. "A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time." Confirming this very, very sad news: Rep.-elect Luke Letlow has died of coronavirus. He was 41 and had a wife & 2 small children. Was just days away from being sworn into Congress. Absolutely devastating.https://t.co/NaHXxzQ3Nq — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 30, 2020

