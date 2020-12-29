Federal Judge Halts Voter Purge In Georgia Election

Articles

A federal judge blocked an attempt to purge Georgia's voting rolls of approximately 4,000 voters in the midst of early voting in the state's Senate runoff elections. It was widely seen as a GOP voter suppression effort, as the majority of the voters the county boards tried to purge were Democrats. According to Politico: The bulk of the registrations that the counties sought to rescind, more than 4,000, were in Muscogee County, which Biden won handily in November. An additional 150 were from Ben Hill County, which Trump won by a wide margin. The suit, brought by Majority Forward, represented by National Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias, followed an effort to challenge the lengthy roster of voters simply because their registrations appeared to match U.S. Postal Service change-of address records. Voting officials in the two counties agreed to remove the voters, despite warnings from Democrats that such postal data is not a reliable or conclusive indicator that a voter has given up their local residence. The decisions by the county boards to purge the voters from the rolls were based on one man's search of public records to show that postal change-of-address forms indicated that the voters had moved out of state. That's it. No further evidence was provided.

