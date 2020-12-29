Bernie Sanders To Filibuster Defense Bill To Force Vote On $2000 Checks

Articles

Bernie Sanders is planning to filibuster an override of Trump’s defense bill veto unless the Senate holds a vote on providing $2,000 checks to Americans. The tactic ties the refusal firmly around the necks of the Republican party the week before the Georgia runoff election. Via Politico: “McConnell and the Senate want to expedite the override vote and I understand that. But I’m not going to allow that to happen unless there is a vote, no matter how long that takes, on the $2,000 direct payment,” Sanders said in an interview on Monday night. The Vermont independent can’t ultimately stop the veto override vote, but he can delay it until New Year’s Day and make things more difficult for the GOP. [...] Under Senate rules, Sanders has the ability to keep the chamber in session during the holiday week and likely mess with the campaign schedules of Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). Those two face Jan. 5 runoff races for control of the Senate against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are both campaigning on the $2,000 checks.

