Nikki Haley Uses Red Scare Tweet In Attempt To Be Relevant For 2024

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 17:08 Hits: 9

Nikki Haley wrote an op-ed claiming that socialism "went mainstream in America" because of COVID, even after Republicans in office, lead by Trump, lied to the American people and destroyed the pandemic response. How much more can Republicans increase the suffering of the American people? Fox News is promoting her words as if Haley is Moses walking down from the mountain with tablets in hand. This was the year socialism went mainstream. The dangerous ideology, which has failed everywhere it has been tried and ruined countless lives, is on its way to becoming the default economic policy of the Democratic Party. This terrifying trend threatens the future of every American. Haley's words are as empty and unserious as Trump's telling Americans that the virus will just go away and to use ultraviolet lights and drink disinfectants as a cure. [clmediameta nid=158396]

