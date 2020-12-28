Articles

Hundreds of followers of QAnon who support President Donald Trump claimed over the weekend that a Nashville suicide bombing was actually a military operation to steal the election. The complicated theory began circulating soon after an RV exploded in downtown Nashville. The Trump followers believe that the explosion was actually a missile strike aimed at destroying Dominion voting machines that were allegedly being audited at an AT&T facility. Lin Wood, an attorney who challenged Trump's loss, advanced the idea that there is a link between AT&T and Dominion Voting Systems. Because my name is Lucian, I have read about Saint Lucian of Antioch. He was falsely accused of heresy.Kyle Rittenhouse lives in Antioch, Illinois. Kyle was falsely accused of murder.Anthony Quinn Warner is under investigation for Nashville bombing. He lives in Antioch, Tenn. pic.twitter.com/aA76xMWbH0— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 27, 2020 Tariq Nasheed pointed out a connection between the owners of Dominion Voting Systems and the owners of the AT&T building.

