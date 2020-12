Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 22:00 Hits: 5

Two unemployment programs have expired because President Trump has not signed the COVID-19 relief package that was overwhelmingly passed by both the Senate and the House.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/27/950639510/what-are-president-trumps-objections-to-the-covid-19-relief-package