Trump's Economic Counsel Stephen Moore Attacks COVID Relief As 'Helicopter Money' For The Poor

On Varney & Co., Stephen Moore of Freedomworks fame told FOX Business that the latest COVID relief checks are free "helicopter money" that working people will put in the bank instead of spending. On Varney & Co. guest host David Assman attacked the COVID relief bill that Trump finally signed, claiming it was not a stimulus at all and cited the 2008 George Bush tax rebates and other stimulus monies before the pandemic as monies the American people never spent, but only saved. Assman curiously forgets the rounds of stimulus passed this year that helped soften the blow of the pandemic to working class Americans around this country, but whatevs. Moore, who was the Director of the US National Economic Council for Trump replied, "I call it helicopter money. The Fed printing a lot of hundred dollar bills and then taking helicopters over cities and dropping the money out of the windows." You may remember when Moore was an odious Trump appointee to the Fed. His appointment was so bad, Trump was quickly was forced to withdraw his nomination. This Freedomworks motherf**ker is also worried about the additional vote in the House today on a $2000 stimulus check because the poors should get nothing. Now, if this check was for corporations? He would call it incredible.

