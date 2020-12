Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 7

"Our job, we know, has never been more important, more significant, or more challenging than it is right now," says Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/28/949202926/with-much-work-to-do-federal-watchdogs-seek-greater-protections