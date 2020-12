Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 22:21 Hits: 4

A bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress on Sunday reissued their call for President Trump to sign a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 relief package — or to immediately veto it.The group of 11 senators and representatives made up of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531769-bipartisan-lawmakers-urge-trump-to-either-sign-or-immediately-veto