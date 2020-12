Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020 13:00 Hits: 1

Immigrant detainees in the U.S. are often illegally held in county jails by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Activists in New York and New Jersey want ICE to release detainees now.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/27/948315484/immigrant-detainees-held-by-ice-are-going-on-hunger-strikes