'Out-and-out Communists': Fox Friends Host Throws A Tantrum Over Joe Biden's 'Centrist' Label

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday called the Democratic Party "out-and-out communists" after The New York Times noted that President-elect Joe Biden has picked a "centrist" cabinet to lead his government. Campos-Duffy began the segment by defending President Donald Trump's delay in signing a bill that provides money to keep the government running and to help with COVID-19 relief. "Nothing good happens with bills when you're up against deadlines like this," she opined. "You're saying, if you want your measly $600 of crumbs, you've got to pass all these other special interest projects that Nancy Pelosi loves. All these stupid foreign policy programs that are about gender, you know, relief and all these other things that are in there." According to Duffy, "most common sense Americans" are on Trump's side. Fox News co-host Will Cain took issue with The New York Times, which published a report that claims Biden "leans centrist" with his cabinet picks and governing philosophy. "Our political future, our country's future is not going to look like it did 10, 15, 20 years ago," he insisted. "Simply returning to the Joe Biden of 2010 and the Paul Ryan or Mitt Romney Republican Party of 2012 and calling things centrist isn't going to work. It quite simply isn't going to exist in 2022, in 2021."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/out-and-out-communists-fox-friends-host