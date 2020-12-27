Scott Walker's Pizzagate

Articles

Published on Sunday, 27 December 2020

"A mendacious tool." That about sums up former Wisconsin Governor and Koch brothers-inserted flunky as well as anything. This might not be his worst transgression ever, not even close, but it's indicative of how Republicans seem to operate these days. Don't want to risk COVID but want some good guy points for supporting local businesses? Fine, just fake it. Jerk. Source: Milwaukee Record We need to support local restaurants and small businesses in these difficult and trying times. You know it, we know it, former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker knows it. Don’t believe us on the last part? Behold this priceless tweet from Saturday, in which Walker beams about a night out at downtown pizza joint San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana. Gee, a blurry photo of a pizza that Scott Walker absolutely ordered, ate, and enjoyed on December 26, 2020 sure did get a lot of action on Twitter, didn’t it? That’s because it’s a cropped photo from a Walker family San Giorgio outing…in 2019. Yes, Scott Walker cropped a year-old photo of a pizza, claimed he had scarfed said pizza inside San Giorgio in the year 2020, and then called on us all to support local restaurants and small businesses. God bless the internet sleuths who cracked this case.

