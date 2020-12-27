Bernie Sanders Blasts Trump: 'What The President Is Doing Right Now Is Unbelievably Cruel'

Articles

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has been leading the charge for $2000 stimulus checks to Americans explained to ABC's THIS WEEK that Trump is acting "unbelievably cruel" by denying the American people relief after his 11th hour refusal to sign the passed legislation by Congress. Sanders said, "What the president is doing right now is unbelievably cruel. Many millions of people are losing their extended unemployment benefits. They're going to be evicted from their apartments because the eviction moratorium is ending. We are looking at a way to get the vaccine distributed to tens of millions of people. There's money in that bill. He continued, "And this president is diddling around and he may actually veto it. My view is that given the terrible economic crisis facing this country, yes, we do need to get $2,000 out to every working class individual in this country, $500 for their kids. But you can't diddle around with the bill. Sign the bill, Mr. President, and then immediately, Monday, Tuesday, we can pass a $2,000 direct payment to the workings families of this country." Steve Mnuchin the Treasury Secretary was negotiating this deal with Congress as a representative of the Trump administration.

