Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 22:00 Hits: 13

NPR's Don Gonyea talks with Mark Barabak of The Los Angeles Times, Kathleen Gray of The New York Times and Holly Bailey of The Washington Post about covering politics during a year like none other.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/26/950476644/as-2020-ends-lets-remember-the-politics-of-it-all