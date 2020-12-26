Crookie Award — Most Dangerous Fearmongering Claim: Biden Will Get Shot 3 Weeks Into Term!

Articles

Saturday, 26 December 2020

Seventy-two years ago, back in October 2020, Loser Trump was campaigning in Michigan. For a variety of reasons, there had been talk in the media of the 25th amendment, and to deflect from that, Trump pretended the talk of the 25th was about BIDEN not him. In so doing, he began spinning one of his fever dreams into an out-loud fantasy/prediction/warning about why the country absolutely HAD to re-elect him. TRUMP: That's why they're talking about the 25th Amendment, right? Three weeks. Three weeks in, Joe's shot! Let's go, Kamala, you ready? Most liberal person in the Senate. She makes Bernie Sanders look like a serious conservative. Oh, heaven forfend a progressive Black woman became president... never-mind the fact that he was putting the call out not-so-subtly to his psycho Neo-Nazi backers who are "standing back and standing by." You KNOW they are just waiting for the signal from him to carry out some evil order, and this sure sounded like signal to a lot of people listening. It was beyond despicable. It was downright dangerous, and frankly, illegal. Many wondered why the Secret Service shouldn't have escorted Trump right off the stage at that moment, given the fact that had any of us peons uttered those words, you know the FBI and Secret Service would be crawling all over our houses and electronic devices and likely placing us under arrest.

