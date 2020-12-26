Crookie Award: Public Menace Of The Year, Proud Boys And White Nationalists

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 16:14

Supported and egged on by Trump, these "very fine people" represent an ever-growing threat to our democracy and our national security that will remain long after Trump leaves office. Whether it's the Proud Boys, the Boogaloo Bois, the far-right militia movement, QAnon, these fringe groups have continued to grow and intensify thanks to the "Trump effect" that David Neiwert reported on earlier this year.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/crookie-award-public-menace-year-proud