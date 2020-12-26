DeSantis Spokesperson Deletes Twitter Account Amid Backlash For Tweet About COVID-19 Victims

Articles

There's a saying that one is known by the company they keep, so in this case, it shouldn't come as any surprise that one of the worst governors in the United States has people on his staff that are loathsome human beings as well. When Piccolo was named DeSantis' spokesperson last July he was described as an "edgy tweeter", his whole purpose seemingly to stir sh*t up. Source: Florida Politics Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ communications director, Fred Piccolo, has done away with his Twitter account he says in an effort to reduce stress in his daily life. That decision came hours after he drew blowback for an early morning tweet Thursday criticizing a Reuters editor for trying to create a narrative with photos from the COVID-19 pandemic. Piccolo, who maintained a self-described “incendiary” presence on the social media site, drew fire Thursday after writing a critical tweet to a Reuters Pictures editor for creating a thread sharing photos of struggle and loss at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m wondering since 99% (of) Covid patients survive shouldn’t you have 99 photos of survivors for every one fatality? Otherwise you’re just trying to create a narrative that is not reality,” Piccolo tweeted.

