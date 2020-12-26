Devin Nunes Loses Another Defamation Lawsuit

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 18:12 Hits: 6

Nunes may be the country’s runner-up for Most Lawsuits Laughed Out Of Court, losing only to his adored Donald Trump. Law & Crime has the deets on this one, but here’s an overview: Congressman Devin Nunes, a California Republican, on Christmas Eve received the legal equivalent of a lump of coal in his stocking: a federal district court judge in Washington, D.C. dismissed a defamation case Nunes launched against The Washington Post and writer Shane Harris. Thus, Nunes, the perennial loser of lawsuits, lost yet again. The case is but one of several Nunes has filed against the Post in a lengthy docket of litigation. This latest suit sought $250 million in compensatory damages and $350 in punitive damages. The dismissal was the result of what L&C called “serious blunders” in the case. In November, in a report on another Nunes defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post, Law & Crime ran down some of Nunes’ previous legal exploits:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/devin-nunes-loses-another-defamation