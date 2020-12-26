Dominion Lets Rudy Giuliani Know It Intends To Sue Him For His Campaign Of Lies

Articles

Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020

Earlier in the week voting machine manufacturers Smartmatic and Dominion let it be known to conservative conspiracy peddlers Fox News and Newsmax that they would likely be filing lawsuits after the "news" outlets promoted 100% fake, and known fake, claims about the voting machine companies somehow being in cahoots to cheat Donald Trump out of an election win. While the barrier to successfully suing even the worst news outlet is very high, experts suggested that both companies have a very strong case. Now Dominion Voting Systems has followed up with a threatened lawsuit that might be even easier to prove. White House counsel Pat Cipollone and weird melting Trump bag man Rudy Giuliani have both been notified by Dominion that they must now "preserve and retain all documents related to" their false conspiracy claims against the company, and to expect an "imminent" lawsuit over their "defamatory claims."

