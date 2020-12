Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 11:34 Hits: 2

President-elect Joe Biden is already putting pressure on Congress to pass more coronavirus relief early next year, setting the stage for a high profile-battle with GOP lawmakers shortly after he takes office.Congress passed roughly $900 billion in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531377-biden-faces-fight-with-congress-for-more-coronavirus-relief