The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump's Christmas Message To Mitch McConnell: I WIll NEVER FORGET!'

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Donald Trump's crybaby persona hit a pinnacle of madness on Christmas Eve when he ranted and raved like a five-year-old not getting that red Tonka truck he wanted, but instead received a lump of coal for Christmas for being on the naughty list. Trump did want to make U.S. history, and he finally did so by becoming the first sitting president trying to steal a presidential election that he lost, like a self absorbed authoritarian egomaniac. This is one for the ages in American history. At a meeting in Florida today, everyone was asking why aren’t the Republicans up in arms & fighting over the fact that the Democrats stole the rigged presidential election? Especially in the Senate, they said, where you helped 8 Senators win their races. How quickly they forget! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2020 VOTER FRAUD IS NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY, IT IS A FACT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/trumps-christmas-message-mitch-mcconnell-i

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version